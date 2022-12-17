0
Saturday 17 December 2022 - 21:17

Iran Nuclear Chief Hails Leap in Uranium Enrichment Capacity

Story Code : 1030695
Iran Nuclear Chief Hails Leap in Uranium Enrichment Capacity
In a meeting with a group of Iranian lawmakers on Saturday, Eslami lauded the Parliament for passing the ‘strategic action’ for lifting of the sanctions and safeguarding the national interests, saying the law has contributed to the development of Iran’s nuclear industry.

He said the implementation of the parliamentary action has increased the level of uranium enrichment in such a way that the capacity for enrichment in Iran is currently more than twice as high as that of the whole history of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear industry.

Additionally, Eslami stated that a comprehensive document has been devised for the development of industries and creation of domestic capacities in various industries of the country.

The generation of power by the nuclear plants has provided considerable economic benefits for Iran, reduced the consumption of fossil fuels, and prevented environmental damages, the Iranian nuclear chief added.

Eslami also noted that the development of nuclear sciences would help many other sectors, such as medicine and agriculture.

Eslami had announced in October that the capacity to generate nuclear electricity in Iran is planned to hit 10,000 megawatts without reliance on international partnership.
Comment


Featured Stories
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
17 December 2022
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
17 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
17 December 2022
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
16 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
16 December 2022
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
16 December 2022
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
16 December 2022
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
15 December 2022
US Playing ’Dangerous Game’ In Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
US Playing ’Dangerous Game’ In Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
15 December 2022
Hezbollah Buildup Continues, Protection of the ‘Israeli’ Northern Communities Lags - ‘INSS’
Hezbollah Buildup Continues, Protection of the ‘Israeli’ Northern Communities Lags - ‘INSS’
15 December 2022
Hamas Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Calls on All Resistance Forces to Uproot the ‘Israeli’ Occupation
Hamas Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Calls on All Resistance Forces to Uproot the ‘Israeli’ Occupation
15 December 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
Ayatollah Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
14 December 2022