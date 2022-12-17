0
Saturday 17 December 2022 - 21:21

War on Iran Out of Question: General

Story Code : 1030697
War on Iran Out of Question: General
Regular wargames, measures to strengthen Iran’s defense power, and achieving the full degree of deterrence have taken the option for a military war off the enemies’ table, Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali said.

He added that the Islamic Republic has become so powerful that no enemy would dare to pose a threat to the country considering the costs of a military strike.

General Jalali also highlighted Iran’s advances in the drone industry, saying the enemies cannot accept Iran as a regional power in this sector, which is why they seek to harm the country in other non-military fields.

In comments made earlier this month, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said Tehran has gained such great military and deterrent power that the American forces have to stay clear from the Iranian coasts.

The commander said the US has admitted that Iran’s success in extending the range of its missiles and boosting the accuracy and power of its fire has increased the costs and risks of American forces staying in the region.

The Iranian Armed Forces monitor the enemies’ moves across the region constantly, Baqeri added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
17 December 2022
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
17 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
17 December 2022
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
16 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
16 December 2022
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
16 December 2022
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
16 December 2022
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
15 December 2022
US Playing ’Dangerous Game’ In Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
US Playing ’Dangerous Game’ In Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
15 December 2022
Hezbollah Buildup Continues, Protection of the ‘Israeli’ Northern Communities Lags - ‘INSS’
Hezbollah Buildup Continues, Protection of the ‘Israeli’ Northern Communities Lags - ‘INSS’
15 December 2022
Hamas Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Calls on All Resistance Forces to Uproot the ‘Israeli’ Occupation
Hamas Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Calls on All Resistance Forces to Uproot the ‘Israeli’ Occupation
15 December 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
Ayatollah Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
14 December 2022