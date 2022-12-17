0
Saturday 17 December 2022 - 21:25

87% of Americans Very or Somewhat Concerned about A Recession: Poll

A poll conducted by Morning Consult for the Bipartisan Policy Center released on Friday found 87 percent of respondents said they were very or somewhat concerned about a recession, while a separate 10 percent said they were not too concerned or were not at all concerned, The Hill reported.

Another 3 percent either said they did not know or had no opinion.

Those findings come as the annual inflation rate decreased between October and November, from 7.7 percent to 7.1 percent, and as the Federal Open Market Committee offered a smaller hike in interest rates earlier this week. But federal officials earlier this month warned that a possible recession still looms.

“There are always risks of a recession. The economy remains prone to shocks. But look, we have a very healthy banking system,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on CBS’s “60 Minutes”.

“There’s a risk of a recession. But it certainly isn’t, in my view, something that is necessary to bring inflation down,” she added later.

The poll by Morning Consult for the Bipartisan Policy Center was conducted from December 8 to December 10, with the full survey including 2,006 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.  
