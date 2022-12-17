0
Saturday 17 December 2022 - 21:42

Turkey Shells Villages in Tel Tammar in Northeast Syria

Story Code : 1030707
On Saturday, the Turkish army's artillery shelled the villages of Sheikh Ali and Ghazlieh in the Tal Tammar district in Al-Hasakah province.

The city of Tal Tamr is the center of Tal Tamr district in the Al-Hasakah province of Syria, which is located 40 kilometers west of Al-Hasakah.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently said that his country's military was making necessary preparations for a new military operation in northern Syria.

Erdogan has said that his government wants to create a 30-km safe zone along the Syrian borders after eliminating the threat of the Kurdish YPG group, which is backed by US army, from the region.

The Syrian government and people demand the withdrawal of Turkish forces from their country and describe the presence of both the Turkish and US troops on their territory as illegal and occupation.
