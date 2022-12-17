0
Saturday 17 December 2022 - 21:46

Main Agent behind Riots in Eastern Tehran Arrested

Story Code : 1030709
Main Agent behind Riots in Eastern Tehran Arrested
Colonel Nader Moradi said: "Following the calls that were announced by the hostile groups for the coming days, the agents of the Tehran's Intelligence Police's Public Places Supervision Department succeeded in carrying out technical and police measures to identify the main perpetrators and ringleaders of the riots in Eastern Tehran."

He added: "The police investigation showed that, by working in the cyberspace and influenced by the opposition networks, by inciting the youth and using deconstructive slogans, he has intended to create a ground for illegal sit-ins and the formation of the initial core of unrest in Nizam Abad neighborhood."

The deputy of supervision of public places of Tehran Intelligence Police said: "With the round-the-clock efforts and intelligence actions of the agents of this department, it was found that the deffandant is working in a barber shop in Nizam Abad neighborhood, who was arrested after identifying his guild and was introduced to the prosecutor's office after filing a court case.

Colonel Moradi said: "Arresting the main perpetrators of riots is still on the police's agenda."
Comment


Featured Stories
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
17 December 2022
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
17 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
17 December 2022
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
16 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
16 December 2022
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
16 December 2022
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
16 December 2022
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
15 December 2022
US Playing ’Dangerous Game’ In Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
US Playing ’Dangerous Game’ In Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
15 December 2022
Hezbollah Buildup Continues, Protection of the ‘Israeli’ Northern Communities Lags - ‘INSS’
Hezbollah Buildup Continues, Protection of the ‘Israeli’ Northern Communities Lags - ‘INSS’
15 December 2022
Hamas Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Calls on All Resistance Forces to Uproot the ‘Israeli’ Occupation
Hamas Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Calls on All Resistance Forces to Uproot the ‘Israeli’ Occupation
15 December 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
Ayatollah Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
14 December 2022