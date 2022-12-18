0
Sunday 18 December 2022 - 08:43

Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official

Story Code : 1030753
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
The head of the department of National Relations Abroad of Hamas, Ali Baraka, made the remarks during a speech at a conference in the Lebanese capital Beirut, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the movement’s establishment, with the presence of Palestinian factions’ leaders.

He noted that the world witnessed that the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades -- the military wing of Hamas-- fired the Ayyash 250 missile, with a range greater than 250 km, at Ramon Airport located near the Red Sea resort city of Eilat in Israel in 2021.

The senior Hamas official further highlighted the role of the resistance movement in protecting the Palestinian cause, adding that the movement has adhered to the option of resistance as a strategic choice for freedom, the right of return and independence over the past 35 years.

He also emphasized that Palestine is the homeland of the Arab Palestinian people, adding that the liberation of Palestine is “a Palestinian, Arab and Islamic responsibility.”

Barak further called for the complete removal of the Israeli blockade of Gaza, while stressing the need for national unity, ending divisions and achieving national reconciliation.

Hamas has fought several wars against the Israeli regime since 2007. The resistance movement says that al-Quds is at the center of the Palestinian struggle for freedom.

Thirty-five years on, Hamas continues to garner support due to its adherence to armed resistance against the Israeli regime.

People in Gaza say that despite years of siege and multiple wars, Hamas has managed to defy all odds and survive all attempts to weaken it.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
18 December 2022
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
18 December 2022
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
18 December 2022
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
17 December 2022
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
17 December 2022
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
17 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
17 December 2022
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
16 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
16 December 2022
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
16 December 2022
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
16 December 2022
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
15 December 2022