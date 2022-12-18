Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official

Islam Times - Hamas has promoted its missile capabilities in the besieged Gaza Strip in such a way that its missiles can strike any part of the occupied territories, an official with the Palestinian resistance movement said.

The head of the department of National Relations Abroad of Hamas, Ali Baraka, made the remarks during a speech at a conference in the Lebanese capital Beirut, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the movement’s establishment, with the presence of Palestinian factions’ leaders.He noted that the world witnessed that the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades -- the military wing of Hamas-- fired the Ayyash 250 missile, with a range greater than 250 km, at Ramon Airport located near the Red Sea resort city of Eilat in Israel in 2021.The senior Hamas official further highlighted the role of the resistance movement in protecting the Palestinian cause, adding that the movement has adhered to the option of resistance as a strategic choice for freedom, the right of return and independence over the past 35 years.He also emphasized that Palestine is the homeland of the Arab Palestinian people, adding that the liberation of Palestine is “a Palestinian, Arab and Islamic responsibility.”Barak further called for the complete removal of the Israeli blockade of Gaza, while stressing the need for national unity, ending divisions and achieving national reconciliation.Hamas has fought several wars against the Israeli regime since 2007. The resistance movement says that al-Quds is at the center of the Palestinian struggle for freedom.Thirty-five years on, Hamas continues to garner support due to its adherence to armed resistance against the Israeli regime.People in Gaza say that despite years of siege and multiple wars, Hamas has managed to defy all odds and survive all attempts to weaken it.