UK Confirms Brimstone 2 Missiles Delivery to Ukraine

Islam Times - The British Ministry of Defense confirmed that the country has sent precision-guided Brimstone 2 missiles to Ukraine to support the fight against Russia.

It said in a release that the UK has provided Brimstone 2 missiles to the Ukrainian armed forces as part of a new aid package.“This aid has played a crucial role in stalling Russian advances,” the ministry said on Twitter.The Brimstone family of missiles, produced by the European missile consortium MBDA, are ground, surface, and air-launched weapons which provide greater operational flexibility by enhancing guidance capabilities against challenging targets and through a step change in IM compliance which significantly improves operator, maintainer and platform safety on operations and reduces the logistics burden of operational deployments.The Brimstone 2 is a newer, longer-range configuration of British-made anti-tank weapons. The new missile is capable of salvo attacks and autonomously finding targets once it reaches a designated target area. This makes it ideal for taking out armor, artillery, and boat formations.The Ukrainian army uses Brimstone as part of truck-mounted missile launchers.