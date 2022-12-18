0
Sunday 18 December 2022 - 10:15

UK Confirms Brimstone 2 Missiles Delivery to Ukraine

It said in a release that the UK has provided Brimstone 2 missiles to the Ukrainian armed forces as part of a new aid package.

“This aid has played a crucial role in stalling Russian advances,” the ministry said on Twitter.

The Brimstone family of missiles, produced by the European missile consortium MBDA, are ground, surface, and air-launched weapons which provide greater operational flexibility by enhancing guidance capabilities against challenging targets and through a step change in IM compliance which significantly improves operator, maintainer and platform safety on operations and reduces the logistics burden of operational deployments.

The Brimstone 2 is a newer, longer-range configuration of British-made anti-tank weapons. The new missile is capable of salvo attacks and autonomously finding targets once it reaches a designated target area. This makes it ideal for taking out armor, artillery, and boat formations.

The Ukrainian army uses Brimstone as part of truck-mounted missile launchers.
