0
Sunday 18 December 2022 - 12:45

Bank of France: Economy Faces Sharp Slowdown, Unlikely to Bounce Back Quickly

Story Code : 1030779
Bank of France: Economy Faces Sharp Slowdown, Unlikely to Bounce Back Quickly
Several parameters: French exports, inflation and interest rates, have led bank experts to believe that the French economy will only grow by 0.3% in 2023, despite previous expectations of 1% growth. This subdued growth could lead to problems for government budgets.

“After showing good resilience during most of 2022, activity will go through two distinct phases: a sharp slowdown from this winter, followed by an easing of inflation tensions and a gradual recovery of economic growth in 2024 and 2025,” the Bank of France stated, Sputnik reported.

In its latest forecast, the Bank of France once again pointed out, as it did in its autumn forecast, the great uncertainty associated primarily with the issue of the gas supply. The scale of uncertainty enables scenarios ranging from a 0.3% contraction in the economy to an increase of 0.8% in 2023.

The Bank of France made this assessment following the publication of a report by the statistics agency INSEE, which in particular pointed to the following:

France's economy will contract 0.2% in the final three months from the previous quarter.

A series of refinery strikes in October cut car fuel supplies while maintenance issues at France's ageing fleet of 56 nuclear reactors reduced their power output to a 30-year low.

The loss of nuclear output would cut French economic growth by 0.4% this year.

Next year, France would return to growth in the first quarter with a rate of 0.1% followed by 0.3% in the second quarter.

France's inflation will continue rising from 6.2% in November to peak in January and February at a 38-year high of 7%.

Amid the gloomy forecasts, the French Finance Ministry insists that the country's economy will still show a growth rate of 1% despite all the negative trends.

On February 24, Russia began what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine.

The West responded by imposing harsh sanctions against Russia. The European countries have already approved nine packages of sanctions against Moscow, including those aimed at gradually phasing out Russian oil and gas. Those decisions of Western countries resulted in massive oil, gas and consequently inflation crises in Europe.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
18 December 2022
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
18 December 2022
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
18 December 2022
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
17 December 2022
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
17 December 2022
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
17 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
17 December 2022
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
16 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
16 December 2022
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
16 December 2022
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
16 December 2022
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
15 December 2022