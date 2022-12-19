0
Monday 19 December 2022 - 02:12

Russian Troops Take Control of DPR’s Yakovlevka

Story Code : 1030841
Russian Troops Take Control of DPR’s Yakovlevka
“In the Donetsk direction, as a result of the offensive actions of Russian units, the settlement of Yakovlevka of the Donetsk People’s Republic has been taken under control. At present, its mopping-up from the remnants of Ukrainian troops is being completed,” Konashenkov said.
 
According to him, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to regain by counterattacks lost positions in the DPR’s settlements of Podgorodnoye, Kleshchiyevka, Kurdyumovka. “As a result of artillery strikes and actions of Russian assault groups, the counterattacks were repulsed. The enemy suffered losses and was pushed back to their initial positions,” the spokesman stressed. Konashenkov also said that more than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles and three vehicles were destroyed in the fighting.
 
Russia’s armed forces hit the command center of Ukraine’s 113th territorial defense brigade, Konashenkov added.
 
“Russia’s tactical aircraft, missile and artillery troops hit the command center of the 113th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), as well as 109 artillery units at firing sites, manpower and hardware in 144 locations,” he said.
