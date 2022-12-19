Russian Troops Take Control of DPR’s Yakovlevka

Islam Times - Russian units have taken control of the village of Yakovlevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, its mopping-up from the remnants of the Ukrainian armed forces is currently continuing, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Sunday.

According to him, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to regain by counterattacks lost positions in the DPR’s settlements of Podgorodnoye, Kleshchiyevka, Kurdyumovka. “As a result of artillery strikes and actions of Russian assault groups, the counterattacks were repulsed. The enemy suffered losses and was pushed back to their initial positions,” the spokesman stressed. Konashenkov also said that more than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles and three vehicles were destroyed in the fighting.

Russia’s armed forces hit the command center of Ukraine’s 113th territorial defense brigade, Konashenkov added.

“Russia’s tactical aircraft, missile and artillery troops hit the command center of the 113th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), as well as 109 artillery units at firing sites, manpower and hardware in 144 locations,” he said.

