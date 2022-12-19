Palestinian Resistance Vows Revenge as Israeli Settlers Kill Two Brothers, Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Islam Times - Palestinian resistance movements have condemned the killing of two young Palestinian brothers in a car-ramming attack by an Israeli settler in the north of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, vowing to take revenge on the occupying regime over the brutal murder.

Local media reports said the two young Palestinian brothers were on the side of the road when the Israeli settler deliberately drove his vehicle into them, killing Mohammad, 28, and seriously injuring Muhannad, 24, both from the Qalandiya refugee camp in the north of the occupied city of al-Quds.

Mohammad’s body was transported to a hospital in the nearby city of Nablus, while Muhannad, who was first said to be critically injured, was rushed to a hospital in Israel for medical treatment, before he was pronounced dead.

In a statement on Sunday, the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement mourned the deliberate killing of the two brothers and offered its deep condolences to their families and friends.

“We are facing this crime, which is added to the series of daily and escalating Zionist crimes. The resistance will continue to be our people’s option to curb the settlers and repel their attacks, crimes and provocations,” Hamas said in the statement, adding, “The martyrs’ blood will remain a curse haunting the enemy, its soldiers and settlers in every street and alley of our occupied land.”

The resistance movement also called on Palestinians to respond to the heinous Israeli crime and to avenge the blood of the martyrs.

Meanwhile, guarded by the Israeli occupation forces, the Jewish extremists started on Sunday storming Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards, while dozens of Palestinian worshippers attended the Holy Shrine to defend it.

In Nablus, Zionist occupation forces stormed Askar Camp amid clashes with the Palestinian youths and left an injury and several cases of suffocation.

Moreover, the Palestinian Freedom Movement denounced on Sunday the actions of the Israeli regime and its settlers against the Palestinian people as a “dangerous” sign indicating that what the future holds is the “establishment of an extremely radical state in Israel,” which must be prevented by “a massive intifada of the Palestinian nation.”

The movement called on the Palestinian Authority (PA) to stop security coordination with the Zionist regime in political prosecutions and arrests, allowing the resistance to stand against the occupying regime and its crimes.

Israeli occupation soldiers and settlers have been noticeably escalating their attacks against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and other areas, in an attempt to forcibly expel Palestinians from their land and make way for expanding Israeli settlements.

Israeli forces have also been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

Since the start of 2022, Israeli troops have killed more than 210 Palestinians, including more than 50 children, in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds as well as the besieged Gaza Strip.

Mohammad and Muhannad Yousef Muteir were run over by an extremist Jewish settler near the Za’tara military checkpoint in the south of Nablus on Saturday night after they had stopped to fix a flat tire.