Sayyed Nasrallah Hosts Outgoing Syrian Ambassador to Lebanon, Wishes Best Relations between Two Countries

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah received the outgoing Syrian ambassador to Lebanon, Ali Abdul Karim Ali, in a farewell meeting.

Hezbollah Leader also praised the outgoing Syrian ambassador’s support to the resistance fighters and nationalists during the hard times and amid the complicated conditions suffered by the Lebanese people.

Sayyed Nasrallah further underlined Ali’s patronage of the Syrians in Lebanon, asking Holy God to enable the people of the two countries to reach the best fraternal and special relations in all the domains.

Sayyed Nasrallah hailed Ali’s noble efforts during his lengthy service in Lebanon, especially pertaining his contribution to improving and arranging the relations between the two countries despite all the local and foreign pressures.