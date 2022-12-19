0
Monday 19 December 2022 - 02:59

Sayyed Nasrallah Hosts Outgoing Syrian Ambassador to Lebanon, Wishes Best Relations between Two Countries

Story Code : 1030844
Sayyed Nasrallah Hosts Outgoing Syrian Ambassador to Lebanon, Wishes Best Relations between Two Countries
Sayyed Nasrallah hailed Ali’s noble efforts during his lengthy service in Lebanon, especially pertaining his contribution to improving and arranging the relations between the two countries despite all the local and foreign pressures.
 
Hezbollah Leader also praised the outgoing Syrian ambassador’s support to the resistance fighters and nationalists during the hard times and amid the complicated conditions suffered by the Lebanese people.
 
Sayyed Nasrallah further underlined Ali’s patronage of the Syrians in Lebanon, asking Holy God to enable the people of the two countries to reach the best fraternal and special relations in all the domains.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
18 December 2022
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
18 December 2022
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
18 December 2022
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
17 December 2022
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
17 December 2022
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
17 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
17 December 2022
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
16 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
16 December 2022
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
16 December 2022
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
16 December 2022
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
15 December 2022