Ukrainian Strikes in Russia Leave Several Injured: Report

Islam Times - At least four persons have been injured as a result of an attack by the Ukrainian military on Russia's southern Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the region stated on his Telegram channel.

Gladkov later added that he spoke with one of the injured. “A man was wounded in the back, while a woman was wounded to the face. The two children were miraculously unharmed,” the governor wrote.

According to Gladkov, 14 houses and nine cars were damaged.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian media reported that at least four people were killed and 13 injured as Russian forces struck four Ukrainian cities.

Valentyn Reznichenko, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region where Kryvyi Rih is located, wrote on the Telegram social media app that power lines and houses in the cities and towns of Nikopol, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka were damaged in the attack, which are across the Dnieper River from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

“Our air defense system worked over Belgorod and Belgorod Region,” he wrote on Saturday. “There are consequences on the ground. At the moment, four victims are known. Medical teams are taking them to hospital. I am at the scene. More details will follow later,” RT reported.