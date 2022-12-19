0
Monday 19 December 2022 - 05:38

Lionel Messi Leads Argentina to 2022 World Cup Win

Story Code : 1030858
Lionel Messi Leads Argentina to 2022 World Cup Win
It's Argentina’s third trophy. The South American team won it in 1978 -- when the tournament was also hosted in Argentina -- and again in 1986; and was runner-up in 1930, 1990 and 2014.

The score after extra time was 3-3, and then a penalty shoot-out saw Argentina win 4-2.

Argentina's talismanic captain Lionel Messi got the first goal of the match, a penalty in the 23rd minute, while his teammate Angel Di Maria put the ball in the back of the net for Argentina's second goal in the 36th minute.

However, in the last ten minutes of regular play, Les Bleus jolted into life when Kylian Mbappé scored from the penalty spot in the 80th minute, and followed it up just one minute later with his second goal of the game.

The match went into extra time, with France looking the more hungry side, but then Argentina substitutes gave a boost to the side, and Messi got another goal in the 108th minute taking the score to 3-2 in Argentina's favor.

But there was yet more drama to come with a penalty awarded to France, and Mbappé getting his third goal of the game, leveling the score at 3-3.

Argentina won the shootout 4-2 after Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni missed their penalties for France.

On Saturday, Croatia won the bronze medal, beating Morocco 2-1.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
18 December 2022
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
18 December 2022
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
18 December 2022
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
17 December 2022
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
17 December 2022
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
17 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
17 December 2022
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
16 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
16 December 2022
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
16 December 2022
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
16 December 2022
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
15 December 2022