Lionel Messi Leads Argentina to 2022 World Cup Win

Argentina defeated reigning champion France in the final of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after extra time and penalties in an electrifying encounter.

It's Argentina’s third trophy. The South American team won it in 1978 -- when the tournament was also hosted in Argentina -- and again in 1986; and was runner-up in 1930, 1990 and 2014.The score after extra time was 3-3, and then a penalty shoot-out saw Argentina win 4-2.Argentina's talismanic captain Lionel Messi got the first goal of the match, a penalty in the 23rd minute, while his teammate Angel Di Maria put the ball in the back of the net for Argentina's second goal in the 36th minute.However, in the last ten minutes of regular play, Les Bleus jolted into life when Kylian Mbappé scored from the penalty spot in the 80th minute, and followed it up just one minute later with his second goal of the game.The match went into extra time, with France looking the more hungry side, but then Argentina substitutes gave a boost to the side, and Messi got another goal in the 108th minute taking the score to 3-2 in Argentina's favor.But there was yet more drama to come with a penalty awarded to France, and Mbappé getting his third goal of the game, leveling the score at 3-3.Argentina won the shootout 4-2 after Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni missed their penalties for France.On Saturday, Croatia won the bronze medal, beating Morocco 2-1.