President Asks Intellectuals to Identify Threats to Iranian Society

Islam Times - Describing universities and religious seminaries as two scientific pillars of Iran, President Ebrahim Raisi called on Iranian intellectuals to detect and give timely warnings against threats to the society.

Addressing an event held in Tehran on Sunday to commemorate the anniversary of unity between universities and seminaries, Raisi said universities and religious seminaries are two scientific arms of the country that must offer solutions to the existing problems on the basis of scientific and Islamic principles.Describing the detection and fulfillment of the contemporary society and human being’s needs as the main mission of universities and seminaries, the president called on genuine intellectuals to identify and give timely warnings against threats to the society.“The religious and academic intellectuals and clerics must work out of altruism in explaining the realities without any fear for assaults in order to safeguard the society against ambiguities and lies, like the border guards along the country’s geographical boundaries,” he added.In remarks in October, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said universities are one of the most important pillars for the country’s progress, and the main constituents of the universities are the scientific elite.“Universities are one of the greatest obstacles that stand in the way of the Arrogant Powers. We need to realize that the goal of the world’s aggressors is to dominate,” the Leader underlined.