0
Monday 19 December 2022 - 06:21

President Asks Intellectuals to Identify Threats to Iranian Society

Story Code : 1030869
President Asks Intellectuals to Identify Threats to Iranian Society
Addressing an event held in Tehran on Sunday to commemorate the anniversary of unity between universities and seminaries, Raisi said universities and religious seminaries are two scientific arms of the country that must offer solutions to the existing problems on the basis of scientific and Islamic principles.

Describing the detection and fulfillment of the contemporary society and human being’s needs as the main mission of universities and seminaries, the president called on genuine intellectuals to identify and give timely warnings against threats to the society.

“The religious and academic intellectuals and clerics must work out of altruism in explaining the realities without any fear for assaults in order to safeguard the society against ambiguities and lies, like the border guards along the country’s geographical boundaries,” he added.

In remarks in October, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said universities are one of the most important pillars for the country’s progress, and the main constituents of the universities are the scientific elite.

“Universities are one of the greatest obstacles that stand in the way of the Arrogant Powers. We need to realize that the goal of the world’s aggressors is to dominate,” the Leader underlined.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
18 December 2022
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
18 December 2022
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
18 December 2022
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
17 December 2022
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
17 December 2022
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
17 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
17 December 2022
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
16 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
16 December 2022
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
16 December 2022
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
16 December 2022
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
15 December 2022