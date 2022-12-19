0
Monday 19 December 2022 - 06:35

Greek Protesters Demand Higher Wages

Story Code : 1030874
Demonstrators gathered in front of the parliament building, responding to the call of The All-Workers Militant Front (PAME), a trade union affiliated with the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), to protest, Anadolu Agency reported.

They demanded an increase in wages in the demonstration which was held during the 2023 budget negotiations in a parliament plenary.

The budget is expected to be submitted to parliament later Saturday for approval.

Europe has seen similar protests as a growing cost of living crisis and rising energy prices since the Russian-Ukraine war has led to strikes in France, the UK and Spain.
