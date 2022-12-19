0
Monday 19 December 2022 - 07:10

Cooperation between Friendly Nations Can Thwart US-Led Pressures: Iran President

Story Code : 1030880
Raeisi made the remarks during a meeting with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada Colindres in Tehran on Sunday.

He decried the US and the West’s exploitation of issues such as human rights against independent and resilient countries, saying such “new plots” have already failed due to Washington’s miscalculations.

He said Iran and Nicaragua have good relations and positive, constructive cooperation in international organizations, adding that resistance against US hostilities and pressures is among the factors that led to enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

Raeisi noted that the great potential of Iran and Latin American countries is a suitable ground for the expansion of their ties.

For his part, the Nicaraguan foreign minister hailed Iran’s resistance against US pressures and sanctions and highlighted the importance of increasing Managua’s trade exchanges and economic cooperation with Tehran.

He urged the two countries to implement the comprehensive plan for economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Nicaragua, which was signed by the two countries’ foreign ministers earlier in the day.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his visiting Nicaraguan counterpart signed the document in Tehran on Sunday.

The Islamic Republic has historically attached great importance to boosting the level of its relations with Latin American nations, among them Nicaragua. 

The two countries share a history of putting up resistance to US economic pressure and sanctions. 
