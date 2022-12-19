0
Monday 19 December 2022 - 07:15

Story Code : 1030881
Musk Asking Twitter Users Whether He Should Step Down as CEO
"Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," Musk tweeted on Sunday.

As of around 00:00 GMT on Monday, over 2.5 million people have participated in the poll, with more than 57% being in favor of Musk’s resignation as CEO of Twitter.

Appearing to comment on these early results, Musk said in another tweet "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

In late October, Elon Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 with its headquarters located in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.

Musk has said that a special council "with widely diverse viewpoints" would be set up to moderate the platform.

Before posting the Sunday poll on his potential stepping down as head of Twitter, Musk tweeted that, from now on, "there will be a vote for major policy changes" on the social media platform.
