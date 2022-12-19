0
Monday 19 December 2022 - 07:22

Egypt Discovers Large Gas Field in Mediterranean: Minister

Story Code : 1030883
Egypt Discovers Large Gas Field in Mediterranean: Minister
He said the field’s reserves were still being assessed but the authoritative Middle East Economic Survey this month said it has 3.5 trillion cubic feet of gas.

The find was in Nargis, one of four offshore exploration blocks in which Chevron holds operating interests along with Egypt’s Tharwa Petroleum Co, the US oil company’s website says.

The latest find could provide a boost to Egypt's efforts to position itself as an energy hub in the eastern Mediterranean following the 2015 discovery by Italian energy company Eni of the vast Zohr gasfield.

It comes at a time when the Egyptian economy is deeply troubled by the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war and the coronavirus pandemic before it.

Egypt is the second-biggest producer of gas in North Africa after Algeria and accounts for about 1.7 per cent of the world's proven reserves, according to the BP Statistical Review of Energy 2022. It produced about 67.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas last year.

Egyptian officials say Egypt has been exporting $600 million worth of gas every month to Europe this year and hopes to increase that to $1 billion next year.

Underlining its desperate need to bolster exports, authorities have this year dimmed street lights and the illumination of public buildings to make more gas available for export.

Egypt is seeking to maximise the benefits of its natural gas wealth. The North African country is also seeking to boost much-needed foreign currency reserves through expanding exploration projects, developing liquefaction stations, increasing exports, signing partnerships and rationing domestic electricity consumption.

The country exported $8 billion worth of natural and liquefied gas in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which ended on June 30. This compared with $600 million of exports in 2013-2014, government data indicated.

Egypt was a natural gas importer between 2015 and 2017, as domestic demand outweighed supply, before the discovery and start of production at Zohr.

Considered the largest field in the Eastern Mediterranean, Zohr was estimated in August 2015 to hold 850 bcm of gas, Eni said. The discovery spurred a race for more gas reserves by countries in the region.

Egypt returned to exporter status in September 2018.

In 2021, Eni made three oil and gas discoveries in Egypt's western region, with potential for up to 50 million barrels of oil equivalent in reserves.

Last year's discoveries included oil, gas and condensate reserves in the Mleiha development concession in the Western Desert region. Condensate is a lucrative liquid associated with gas production. The new discoveries are associated with fields where initial well-testing indicated stable oil flows of up to 2,500 barrels per day.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
18 December 2022
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
18 December 2022
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
18 December 2022
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
17 December 2022
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
17 December 2022
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
17 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
17 December 2022
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
16 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
16 December 2022
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
16 December 2022
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
16 December 2022
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
15 December 2022