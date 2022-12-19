0
Monday 19 December 2022 - 07:45

Top Ansarullah Official Blasts US for Obstructing Peace Efforts in Yemen

Story Code : 1030887
Speaking in an interview with Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network on Sunday, Abd al-Wahhab al-Mahbashi said the US is creating obstacles on the path of restoration of peace and stability in Yemen, warning that the country’s interests in the region would be struck in case it insists on backing the Saudi-led aggression and siege against Yemen.

“The interests of the United States would be the legitimate targets of Yemeni Armed Forces,” he warned, emphasizing that Yemeni soldiers and fighters from allied Popular Committees are prepared to deal with any act of military aggression, by the possible involvement of the American forces.

“When the patience of the Yemeni nation runs out, they will use anything at their disposal, including weapons and other means, to deal a heavy blow to America, which is the primary enemy and supports all aggressors in Yemen,” he added.

Moreover, Yasser al-Houri, Secretary of the Supreme Political Council, stated that Washington is exerting pressure on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to intensify their blockade on Yemen.

“It is the United States that is disrupting attempts to extend a UN-brokered ceasefire. It is placing Riyadh and Abu Dhabi regimes under pressure to tighten the siege on Hudaydah port and Sana'a airport,” he said.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.
