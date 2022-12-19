0
There’s ’Sufficient Evidence’ to Criminally Charge Trump Over Capitol Breach

Meanwhile, member of the House January 6 panel, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told American media on Sunday that “There is "sufficient evidence to charge the [former] president with criminal offences in connection with his efforts to overturn the election.”

As the House committee wraps up its work and gears up to present a final report on December 21, Schiff said that while he did not “want to telegraph too much,” he personally believed that the "evidence was plain."

“This is someone who tried to interfere with a joint session, even inciting a mob to attack the Capitol. If that’s not criminal, then I don’t know what is," the California congressman said.

Formed back in July 2021, the House Select Committee Investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has interviewed more than 1,000 people and held 10 public hearings, and is now expected to reveal its findings.

The members were to vote on whether to pursue criminal charges against Trump, US media reported on Friday, adding that the reported offences recommended to the US Justice Department might include insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the government and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Speaking to reports on the charges, Rep. Zoe Lofgren [D-CA], a panel member, stated on Friday that the committee had “been very careful in crafting these recommendations and tethering them to the facts that we’ve uncovered.”

According to Schiff, the committee's final report will include a decision on whom to refer to the Justice Department for prosecution, as well as what punishment to mete out to those Republican members of Congress who defied the committee’s subpoenas.

"We will also be considering what’s the appropriate remedy for members of Congress who ignored congressional subpoenas as well as the evidence that was so pertinent to our investigation,” Schiff said.

He clarified that the committee has mulled options such as censures and referrals to the House Ethics Committee.

Schiff also claimed that the panel has been strides ahead of the US Department of Justice, which has also been conducting its own probe into the events connected with the breach of the US Capitol.
