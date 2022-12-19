Iran’s Foreign Minister to Partake in Jordan Summit on Iraq

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian is going to travel to Jordan’s capital Amman to take part in a regional summit on Iraq, which will include Turkey, a number of Arab countries, and France.

Jordan is slated on Tuesday to host the regional summit aimed at easing tensions between neighboring countries.The meeting, which is the second round of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, is scheduled to be held in Amman on December 20.Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and France as well as two new guests – Bahrain and Oman – are slated to participate in the conference, the first round of which was held in Baghdad in August 2021.That summit focused on security, reconstruction, foreign investment, climate change and support for constructive dialogue in the region, as well as political, economic and security partnerships in Iraq.Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and French President Emmanuel Macron, whose countries are the main organizers of the summit, issued an invitation to both Turkey and Iran when they announced the conference’s date last week.While there have been speculations about a meeting between the Iranian and Saudi sides, the IRNA news agency reported on Sunday that no meeting has been scheduled for a meeting between the two.Iraq has hosted five rounds of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran at the level of intelligence and security heads since last April. Both Tehran and Riyadh have hinted at some headway in recent rounds of talks, although they remain divided over some contentious issues, mainly the devastating Saudi-led coalition’s war on Yemen.