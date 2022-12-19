US Top Spy’s Allegation on Iran-Russia Cooperation ‘Propaganda War’: Diplomat

Islam Times - Iran dismissed recent accusation of the US top spy about Iran's cooperation with Russia in the war in Ukraine, with Foreign Ministry spokesman saying such allegations are part of the “propaganda war” against the Islamic Republic.

Nasser Kan’ani made the remark on Sunday after head of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns said Washington was concerned the growing cooperation between Russia and Iran would become a “full-fledged defense partnership” between the two sides.The CIA director also claimed that the nascent defense partnership between Tehran and Moscow has affected the battlefield in Ukraine.“American officials, in continuation of their baseless political claims and illegal measures against the Islamic Republic of Iran, are questioning the conventional defense and military cooperation between Iran and Russia,” Kan’ani said.“This propaganda war by the Americans, which is based on lies and deception, is carried out with various goals, including exerting political pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran, fueling Iranophobia and covering up their warmongering attitude,” he added.As it has been stated many times, he said, the cooperation between Iran and Russia in various fields, including defense, is expanding within the framework of shared interests, is in line with the international rights and obligations of the two countries, and is not against any third country.“The Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with its national interests and while observing international laws and regulations, acts independently in regulating its foreign relations and seeks no permission from anyone,” Kan’ani added.Since the outset of the crisis in Ukraine in February, Iran has adopted clear, consistent and unwavering positions and emphasized that all members of the United Nations must fully respect the principles and goals enshrined in the UN Charter and the international law, including national sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of countries.Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly denied claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with military equipment and drones to be used in the war in Ukraine.The anti-Iran claims first emerged in July, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan alleging that Washington had received “information” indicating that the Islamic Republic was preparing to provide Russia with “up to several hundred drones, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline” for use in the war.Last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian explained that Tehran had provided Moscow with a limited number of drones months before the start of the Ukraine war. Amir-Abdollahian also assured that Iran will not be indifferent if it is proven that Russia has used Iranian drones in the conflict.