IAEA Team Leaves Iran after Talks

Islam Times - A delegation representing the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) left Tehran on Monday after meetings with senior Iranian officials.

Aparo and his colleagues met with Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami for talks about the Safeguards issues and the cooperation between Iran and the UN nuclear agency.

The IAEA deputy director general also held talks with a delegation including the Iranian foreign minister’s deputy for international and legal affairs and the director general of the Foreign Ministry’s department of disarmament and international security.

In early November, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the director general of the IAEA have agreed on plans for interaction between the two sides.

The foreign minister also expressed hope that the UN nuclear agency would focus on technical issues, so that accusations leveled against Iran would be resolved through technical cooperation.

The IAEA team, led by Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Safeguards Massimo Aparo, left for Vienna on Monday morning after a one-day visit to Tehran.