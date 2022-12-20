0
Tuesday 20 December 2022 - 04:11

Washington's Dangerous Policies Put US, Russia on Brink of Direct Clash: Diplomat

Story Code : 1031018
Washington
In her commentry distributed on Monday in connection with a statement by US State Department Spokesman Ned Price about Russia's "blame" for the deterioration of US-Russia relations, the diplomat stressed that "the very effort of the United States to maintain American hegemony, by all means, ignoring new geopolitical realities, as well as its arrogant unwillingness to engage in serious dialogue on security guarantees, has led to the predictable result.

"After the high-profile fiasco in Afghanistan, America is increasingly drawn into a new conflict, not only supporting ... Kiev financially and with weapons, but also increasing its military presence on the ground," she said, TASS reported.

"This is a dangerous and short-sighted policy that puts the US and Russia on the verge of a direct clash," Zakharova pointed out, "For its part, Moscow urges the Joe Biden administration to soberly assess the situation and not to unleash a spiral of dangerous escalation. We hope that they will hear us in Washington, though there is no reason for optimism so far."

According to her, Russia is interested in de-escalating tension and agreeing on the principles of peaceful coexistence on the basis of strict mutuality.

"We do not give up on communication with the US at various levels, but for at least minimal progress we need counter-movement, which requires political will, open-mindedness and readiness to negotiate honestly, without a double-bottom line. And this is exactly what Washington completely lacks right now," the Russian diplomat added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident
Ayatollah Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident
Ansarullah Official: Terrifying Future Awaits Saudi Arabia, Allies in Yemen
Ansarullah Official: Terrifying Future Awaits Saudi Arabia, Allies in Yemen
20 December 2022
Iran Busts Mossad Spy Network Planning to Target Its Defense Industry
Iran Busts Mossad Spy Network Planning to Target Its Defense Industry
20 December 2022
Israeli Regime’s Warplanes Strike Vicinity of Syrian Capital, Damage Reported
Israeli Regime’s Warplanes Strike Vicinity of Syrian Capital, Damage Reported
20 December 2022
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
18 December 2022
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
18 December 2022
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
18 December 2022
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
18 December 2022
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
17 December 2022
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
17 December 2022
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
17 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
17 December 2022
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
16 December 2022