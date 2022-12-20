0
Tuesday 20 December 2022 - 04:46

Riots Break Out in Many French Cities After World Cup Final Defeat

Story Code : 1031021
Riots Break Out in Many French Cities After World Cup Final Defeat
According to reports, French riot police used water cannons and tear gas after thousands of football fans flocked to the streets of Paris, Nice, and Lyon on Sunday night, seething with anger following the national team's defeat to Argentina.

Videos posted on social media showed widespread commotion and chaos on the streets in multiple French cities as rocks and fireworks were thrown at police officers and the police responded with tear gas canisters and water cannons.

French riot police clashed with fans on the iconic Champs-Elysees in the capital city of Paris as flares were lit up and fireworks hit the skies after the tense game that finished with a penalty shootout.

Reports from Lyon said police fired tear gas on football fans as violence broke out in the city.

Social media footage from the city showed violent scenes as supporters draped in flags hurled rocks, bottles and fireworks at law enforcement officers before being fired upon by police.

Reports said that officers could be heard shouting at the crowd, ordering the rioters to "turn around" as water cannons reportedly moved in to disperse the crowds.

Another clip showed a group of football fans throwing rocks and other projectiles at cars before riot police chased them down the street. According to the reports, dozens of people were arrested in the city.

In Nice, video footage showed emergency vehicles driving over burning trash cans left in the middle of the street as clashes erupted in the city.

Several European cities have in recent weeks witnessed deadly riots after their teams lost World Cup matches.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident
Ayatollah Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident
Ansarullah Official: Terrifying Future Awaits Saudi Arabia, Allies in Yemen
Ansarullah Official: Terrifying Future Awaits Saudi Arabia, Allies in Yemen
20 December 2022
Iran Busts Mossad Spy Network Planning to Target Its Defense Industry
Iran Busts Mossad Spy Network Planning to Target Its Defense Industry
20 December 2022
Israeli Regime’s Warplanes Strike Vicinity of Syrian Capital, Damage Reported
Israeli Regime’s Warplanes Strike Vicinity of Syrian Capital, Damage Reported
20 December 2022
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
18 December 2022
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
18 December 2022
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
18 December 2022
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
18 December 2022
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
17 December 2022
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
17 December 2022
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
17 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
17 December 2022
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
16 December 2022