0
Tuesday 20 December 2022 - 04:55

Jordan: Three Police Killed During Raid on Hideout in Maan

Story Code : 1031025
Jordan: Three Police Killed During Raid on Hideout in Maan
The police said one of the suspects, believed to be a fighter, was killed on Monday. The statement gave no further details.

A senior police officer had been killed in clashes with demonstrators in Maan on Friday, during protests over high fuel prices that have spread to several cities across Jordan.

The government vowed to take tough steps and redeploy more anti-riot police against people who protest violently against a squeeze in living conditions.

Police said over forty security personnel were wounded in the clashes where protesters smashed cars, burnt tires and mounted road blocks to close a highway in some of the most widespread civil unrest in recent years.

The authorities said they arrested 44 people in connection with the unrest among over 200 suspects wanted by the authorities in connection with the troubles.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident
Ayatollah Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident
Ansarullah Official: Terrifying Future Awaits Saudi Arabia, Allies in Yemen
Ansarullah Official: Terrifying Future Awaits Saudi Arabia, Allies in Yemen
20 December 2022
Iran Busts Mossad Spy Network Planning to Target Its Defense Industry
Iran Busts Mossad Spy Network Planning to Target Its Defense Industry
20 December 2022
Israeli Regime’s Warplanes Strike Vicinity of Syrian Capital, Damage Reported
Israeli Regime’s Warplanes Strike Vicinity of Syrian Capital, Damage Reported
20 December 2022
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
18 December 2022
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
18 December 2022
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
18 December 2022
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
18 December 2022
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
17 December 2022
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
17 December 2022
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
17 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
17 December 2022
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
16 December 2022