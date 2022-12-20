Jordan: Three Police Killed During Raid on Hideout in Maan

Islam Times - Three Jordanian police personnel were killed in a raid on the hideout of the suspected killers of a policeman in the southern city of Maan, a police statement said.

The police said one of the suspects, believed to be a fighter, was killed on Monday. The statement gave no further details.A senior police officer had been killed in clashes with demonstrators in Maan on Friday, during protests over high fuel prices that have spread to several cities across Jordan.The government vowed to take tough steps and redeploy more anti-riot police against people who protest violently against a squeeze in living conditions.Police said over forty security personnel were wounded in the clashes where protesters smashed cars, burnt tires and mounted road blocks to close a highway in some of the most widespread civil unrest in recent years.The authorities said they arrested 44 people in connection with the unrest among over 200 suspects wanted by the authorities in connection with the troubles.