Tuesday 20 December 2022 - 05:44

Netanyahu Claims NY Times Has Been ‘Demonizing ‘Israel’ For Decades’

The piece argued that while Netanyahu won the election fairly, the far-reaching power he is offering his far-right and ultra-Orthodox partners creates a real threat to ‘democratic’ values.

In a short Twitter thread on Sunday, Netanyahu accused the publication of “demonizing ‘Israel’ for decades,” and charged that it now “shamefully calls for undermining ‘Israel’s’ elected incoming government.”

“While the NYT continues to delegitimize the one true democracy in the Middle East and America’s best ally in the region, I will continue to ignore its ill-founded advice and instead focus on building a stronger and more prosperous ‘country’, strengthening ties with America, expanding ‘peace’ with our neighbors, and securing the future of the one and only Jewish ‘state’,” Netanyahu claimed.

In its editorial Saturday, the Times board said Netanyahu’s incoming government was “a significant threat to the future of ‘Israel’ — its direction, its security and even the idea of a Jewish ‘homeland.’”

It argued that the new government “marks a qualitative and alarming break with all the other governments in ‘Israel’s’ 75-year history,” and rejected the assertion that the Netanyahu-led bloc’s 64-56 seat election victory gave it a “broad mandate to make concessions to ultra-religious and ultranationalist parties.”
