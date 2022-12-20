0
Tuesday 20 December 2022 - 05:46

Terrorists Kill Four Security Forces in Southeast Iran

Terrorists Kill Four Security Forces in Southeast Iran
The IRGC Ground Force’s base in southeastern Iran said the terrorist attack took place in Saravan border region on Monday morning.

In the armed confrontation between terrorist groups and the forces of the IRGC Ground Force’s 44th brigade, four security forces have been martyred, the statement said.

The four martyrs have been identified as Mohammad Gudarzi, an IRGC second lieutenant, and three Basij forces serving in a security plan in the region named Rahim Bakhsh Parki, Hamidreza Abedi and Mahmoud Nikkhahzadeh.

According to the statement, the terrorists have been forced to flee into Pakistan after the IRCG’s heavy fire.

Saravan is only 40 kilometers away from the common border with Pakistan.

The IRGC is tasked with protecting the country’s northwestern and southeastern borders.
