Tuesday 20 December 2022 - 05:48

“Israeli” “Shabta” Base Infiltrated, Confiscated Vehicles Stolen

The incident was discovered after “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] soldiers who were securing the base discovered a large breach in the border fence and called the readiness group.

After inspections in the area, it was found that unknown persons cut the base's fence and entered on foot to the car assembly area and stole the cars, which were confiscated following suspicions of criminal activities in the area.

In the same context, a military source said, “The soldiers were completely not aware of the intrusion, even if they were the saboteurs. The way to the soldiers’ residence was very short.” He added, “It’s not the first time that they have stolen weapons from this base. Last year, in several cases, members of minorities stole weapons, military equipment, and ammunition from there.”

Contrary to his words, another source said, “The previous break-in took place about three years ago, in addition to other thefts that took place in the firing ranges and not in the base itself, and the civilian cars were confiscated as part of a joint operation between the ‘Israeli’ army and the police.”
