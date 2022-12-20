Israeli Regime’s Warplanes Strike Vicinity of Syrian Capital, Damage Reported

Islam Times - Israeli regime in yet another aggression against Syria, targeted the vicinity of Damascus multiple missiles, the state news agency SANA said early on Tuesday.

A volley of missiles was fired from the occupied Golan Heights, SANA reported citing a military source. The attack happened at 12:30 am local time. Though Syrian air defenses were activated, the attack caused “some material damage” and injured two Syrian soldiers, the agency added.Unconfirmed reports from the ground spoke of explosions at the Damascus International Airport and the nearby town of Sayyida Zaynab, south of Damascus proper.Tuesday’s strike is the first major missile attack since the mid-November bombing of the Shayrat military airport near Homs, when at least two soldiers were killed.Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against the foreign-backed terrorists.The Tel Aviv regime mostly keeps quiet about its attacks on Syrian territories, which many view as knee-jerk reaction to Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism.Israel has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria.