0
Tuesday 20 December 2022 - 11:33

Hamas Calls for Mass Uprising after Palestinian Detainee Dies Due to ‘Israeli’ Medical Negligence

Story Code : 1031092
Hamas Calls for Mass Uprising after Palestinian Detainee Dies Due to ‘Israeli’ Medical Negligence
The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society [PPS] and the Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs said in a joint statement that 50-year-old Nasser Abu Hamid was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning at the ‘Israeli’ Shamir Medical Center, formerly known as ‘Assaf Harofeh’ Medical Center.

They said Abu Hamid was transferred from the Ramle Prison Hospital to the medical center on Monday afternoon after his health condition severely deteriorated.

Earlier, the Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-detainees’ Affairs said the cancer-stricken Palestinian prisoner was in a fairly critical condition and that he had slipped into a deep coma. Doctors were giving him large doses of painkillers.

Abu Hamid had been battling death for several months in Ramle Prison Hospital. His health had been deteriorating amid a wide spread of cancerous cells throughout his body, with complete damage to his left lung.

He hailed from the al-Amaari refugee camp in the occupied central West Bank city of Ramallah. He has been incarcerated since 2002 and was sentenced to life imprisonment after a Zionist court found him guilty of participating in attacks during the Second Palestinian Intifada [uprising].

Abu Hamid was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2021 after ‘Israeli’ authorities delayed the provision of medical examinations and treatment, according to prisoner groups.

His family had appealed to all concerned international bodies to take urgent and effective action to save the life of their son.

The Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement mourned the death of the cancer-stricken Palestinian prisoner.

Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the group, said in a statement on Tuesday that Abu Hamid fought the ‘Israeli’ occupation until his last breath, and represented the entire Palestinian nation.

He denounced the Palestinian inmate’s death as a major crime committed by the Tel Aviv regime against Palestinian prisoners and Palestinians in general, stressing that the misdeed must be met with a mass uprising aimed at forcing ‘Israel’ to abandon its criminal policy of medical negligence.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident
Ayatollah Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident
Ansarullah Official: Terrifying Future Awaits Saudi Arabia, Allies in Yemen
Ansarullah Official: Terrifying Future Awaits Saudi Arabia, Allies in Yemen
20 December 2022
Iran Busts Mossad Spy Network Planning to Target Its Defense Industry
Iran Busts Mossad Spy Network Planning to Target Its Defense Industry
20 December 2022
Israeli Regime’s Warplanes Strike Vicinity of Syrian Capital, Damage Reported
Israeli Regime’s Warplanes Strike Vicinity of Syrian Capital, Damage Reported
20 December 2022
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
18 December 2022
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
18 December 2022
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
18 December 2022
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
18 December 2022
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
17 December 2022
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
17 December 2022
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
17 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
17 December 2022
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
16 December 2022