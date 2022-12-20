0
Tuesday 20 December 2022 - 20:52

The Lions’ Den Targets ‘Israeli’ Forces after Palestinian Detainee’s Martyrdom

The Lions’ Den Targets ‘Israeli’ Forces after Palestinian Detainee’s Martyrdom
According to a military statement, the Lions’ Den said: “Had everybody remained silent, our guns will talk. And the Zions won’t enjoy rest and safety while the mother of Nasser Abu Hamid cries her son when haunted, wounded, detained, then martyred. The group targeted the settlement of ‘Har Brakha’ using a locally developed explosive, and barrages of bullets at 16:40.”

Addressing the enemy, the Lions’ Den challenged the Golani Brigade to go to mountains and valleys had its members been able to, stressing that “The eyes of the Lions’ Den group won’t sleep when the eyes of the mothers cry for losing their children, and we will see who will besiege the other."

In a related context, the resistance group announced that early in Tuesday, the Lions’ Den carried out three shooting operations against the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces in Nablus, north the occupied West Bank, namely targeting the Huwara Checkpoint, the Bayt Furik Checkpoint, and a Zionist solderis’ gathering at the Gerizim point.

The group further emphasized that its fighters have returned unharmed after carrying out the shooting operations.
