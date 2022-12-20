US Hit by Children’s Medicine Shortage amid Flu Season

Islam Times - The United States is grappling with a shortage of children’s pain relief medications amid a winter “tripledemic” wave of COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory illnesses, according to reports citing US pharma companies.

People looking for over-the-counter children's medicine will likely find empty shelves at many pharmacies.CVS and Walgreens are enacting purchasing limits due to the shortage, which is being caused by an outbreak in respiratory illness.Independent pharmacists in Massachusetts are also feeling the strain of that shortage, WCVB reported."Everything is out of stock," said Dr. Bhuren Patel, president and chief executive officer of PelMeds Pharmacy in Waltham. "It's across the board. Anything with respiratory viral [over-the-counter medications] that you might want to give your children, it's not available."Patel said wholesalers will not get the drugs until late February and he is surprised by the medication shortage because early projections showed a rough flu season."Now, we're stuck in the middle of it and there's nothing to give to the kids," he said."It's highly likely that we'll continue to see increases after this holiday gathering season," said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission.Meanwhile, infectious disease experts say vaccination is still the best form of protection against respiratory illness, which is why the Boston Public Health Commission is hosting pop-up clinics that provide free flu and COVID-19 vaccines.The shortages pushed pharmacies to limit sales.Walgreens told CNN the limits are aimed “to help support availability and avoid excess purchases” while saying they were put in place to “ensure equitable access” for all customers.Reporting a 65% increase in sales of pediatric pain relievers compared to the same time last year, the Consumer Healthcare Products Association said "Supplies of these products are being replenished as quickly as possible, and there is not a widespread shortage in the US.""However, with demand for children’s pain and fever medicines reaching unprecedented levels following this early and severe flu season [along with cases of RSV and COVID], we understand why some retailers have adjusted to impose limits on purchases,” the group said in a statement.According to doctors and experts, shortages are expected to persist through the winter cold and flu season.