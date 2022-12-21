0
Wednesday 21 December 2022 - 08:57

Biden Still Has No Plans of Sending US Troops to Ukraine: Official

Story Code : 1031261
Biden Still Has No Plans of Sending US Troops to Ukraine: Official
During the event, devoted to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s upcoming visit to Washington, the official was asked whether Biden’s decision to meet with Zelensky in the White House and provide more US military assistance to the Kiev government meant that Washington was ready to be "more deeply involved" in the Ukrainian crisis, TASS reported.
 
"The (US) president has been very clear from the beginning. He hasn't wavered from it, and he won't waver from it tomorrow, or next month, or next year that the United States is not sending forces to Ukraine to directly fight the Russians. What we are sending instead is billions, now tens of billions of dollars worth of military equipment and supplies to help Ukrainians defend themselves," the official said.
 
He said that the armed forces of Ukraine will get one Patriot battery from the United States.
 
"We will train Ukrainians in a third country to operate that battery. Once trained, they will go in with the battery to man it in Ukraine. It won't be US personnel who are doing that, and nothing will change in that regard," the official said.
 
According to the official, Biden "is going to reinforce that the key now is to demonstrate not just through words, but through resources and through the support we are actively giving that we will stand by Ukraine as long as it takes."
 
It will be Zelensky’s second visit to the US as the president of Ukraine, and the first one since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident
Ayatollah Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident
Ansarullah Official: Terrifying Future Awaits Saudi Arabia, Allies in Yemen
Ansarullah Official: Terrifying Future Awaits Saudi Arabia, Allies in Yemen
20 December 2022
Iran Busts Mossad Spy Network Planning to Target Its Defense Industry
Iran Busts Mossad Spy Network Planning to Target Its Defense Industry
20 December 2022
Israeli Regime’s Warplanes Strike Vicinity of Syrian Capital, Damage Reported
Israeli Regime’s Warplanes Strike Vicinity of Syrian Capital, Damage Reported
20 December 2022
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
18 December 2022
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
18 December 2022
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
18 December 2022
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
18 December 2022
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
17 December 2022
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion
17 December 2022
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
Leaked Twitter Docs Reveal FBI Pressure to Control Speech
17 December 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian
17 December 2022
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
16 December 2022