Wednesday 21 December 2022 - 10:27

Bandits Kill 37 In Nigeria’s Kaduna, Burn Down Houses

Story Code : 1031279
The attacks took place separately on Sunday night at Malagum 1 and Sokwong communities of Kagoro Chiefdom in the Kaura Local Government Area of the state.

Although the police authorities are yet to confirm the incident, the Speaker of Kaura Local Government Legislative Council, Chairman of Kauru Local Government Area, Hon Atuk Stephen, told Channels Television that the bandits carried out the coordinated attacks at about 11 pm on Sunday where they killed 37 people.

He also said that the bandits burnt down over 100 houses and destroyed many vehicles and motorcycles during the attack.

According to him, all houses in the Sokwong community were completely razed down by the bandits while the entire area has been deserted.

In another development in Nigeria, more than 213 bodies of terrorists and their collaborators have been recovered in Zamfara State as of Tuesday.

This followed intense exchanges of gunfire between Nigerian troops and terrorists in some communities.

The armed forces lost 10 personnel while some civilians were killed after bandits made an incursion into their villages, Daily Post reported.

The Operation Hadarin Daji raid targeted terrorists in Malele village of Dansadau Local Government Area.

Nigerian Air Force [NAF] and ground troops of the Nigerian Army embarked on the joint operation which extended till Monday.

A defense intelligence operative told PRNigeria that security services adequately mobilized troops for the assault.

“Bandits who were fleeing from NAF airstrikes ran into a small village called Mutunji to take refuge.

“The NAF aircraft undertook a precision strike at the exact location while the ground troops cleared the fleeing bandits in their escape bids”, the source said.

Governor Bello Matawalle has commiserated with the military and families of civilians caught in the crossfire during the battle.
