Wednesday 21 December 2022 - 10:32

Xi Holds Meeting with Medvedev at State Residence in Beijing on Wednesday

"Medvedev conveyed to the head of China a message from Russian President V.V. Putin, which, in particular, notes the unprecedented level of Russian-Chinese political dialogue and practical cooperation, expresses confidence in the constant progressive development of interstate and inter-party ties in close cooperation with the new leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, elected following the recent party forum of the Chinese Communists," the secretariat said.

RUSDmitry Medvedev and Xi Jinping have exchanged views on a wide range of issues of bilateral agenda during a meeting in Beijing.

"Medvedev and Xi Jinping were unanimous in their high assessment of the current state and prospects of Russian-Chinese relations, and had a thorough exchange of views on a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda," the secretariat said in a statement.

The sides also discussed the situation in former Soviet countries, including the Ukrainian crisis, as well as a number of significant issues of the international agenda, the statement read.

Additionally, Medvedev and Xi reached an agreement to intensify cooperation between the parties they lead.

Medvedev leading a delegation from the United Russia party is currently on a visit to the Asian country at the invitation of the Chinese Communist Party.
