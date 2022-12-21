0
Wednesday 21 December 2022 - 10:50

US House Committee Votes to Publicly Release Trump’s Redacted Tax Records

Story Code : 1031288
US House Committee Votes to Publicly Release Trump’s Redacted Tax Records
The committee voted 24-16 Tuesday night in favor of releasing Trump's tax records, which encompass years 2015 to 2020.

Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Neal [D-MA] commented afterwards that the release would take a "few days" so that officials could first remove sensitive information from the former president's taxes, as well as those from eight affiliated Trump businesses.

"But we believe that it's only days," Neal underscored.

Also released late Tuesday was a 29-page report on the Trump taxes that detailed the failures of the presidential audit program and a supplemental 39-page report from the Joint Committee on Taxation that provided additional details on the tax dump.

Lawmakers have remained tight-lipped on the substance of the files as such files are protected and the US Internal Revenue Service has yet to complete their audit; however, some officials have commented that the former president claimed millions without proper documentation.

While some officials have hailed the looming release, not all have jumped aboard. Rep. Kevin Brady [R-TX], who serves as a ranking member on the committee, warned that the release would set a precedent and be used as a "political weapon."

“Going forward, the majority chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee will have nearly unlimited power to target and make public the tax returns of private citizens,” Brady said at a news conference.

“And not just private citizens,” he stressed. “Political enemies, business and labor leaders or even the returns of Supreme Court justices themselves. No party in Congress should have that power. No individuals in Congress could have that power. It’s the power to embarrass, to harass or destroy Americans through disclosure of their tax returns.”

The Trump camp has blasted the development as an "injustice" and warned that if it could happen to the former commander-in-chief, it could happen to any American "without cause."

The latest development comes after the US Supreme Court last month rejected Trump's effort to block the US House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining his tax records for the last six years.
Comment


Featured Stories
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
US House Committee Votes to Publicly Release Trump’s Redacted Tax Records
US House Committee Votes to Publicly Release Trump’s Redacted Tax Records
21 December 2022
Xi Holds Meeting with Medvedev at State Residence in Beijing on Wednesday
Xi Holds Meeting with Medvedev at State Residence in Beijing on Wednesday
21 December 2022
French Interference in Iran’s Internal Affairs Unacceptable: FM
French Interference in Iran’s Internal Affairs Unacceptable: FM
21 December 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident
Ayatollah Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident
20 December 2022
Ansarullah Official: Terrifying Future Awaits Saudi Arabia, Allies in Yemen
Ansarullah Official: Terrifying Future Awaits Saudi Arabia, Allies in Yemen
20 December 2022
Iran Busts Mossad Spy Network Planning to Target Its Defense Industry
Iran Busts Mossad Spy Network Planning to Target Its Defense Industry
20 December 2022
Israeli Regime’s Warplanes Strike Vicinity of Syrian Capital, Damage Reported
Israeli Regime’s Warplanes Strike Vicinity of Syrian Capital, Damage Reported
20 December 2022
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
18 December 2022
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
18 December 2022
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
18 December 2022
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
18 December 2022
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
17 December 2022