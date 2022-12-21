0
Wednesday 21 December 2022 - 10:52

Former EU Official Admits Corruption Connection

Story Code : 1031289
Former EU Official Admits Corruption Connection
Kaili, whose husband has already reportedly admitted to taking bribes from Doha, had previously denied any involvement in the graft ring.

According to documents cited by the Italian newspaper and by Belgium’s Le Soir, Kaili confessed that on the night of a police raid on her address on December 9, she told her father to remove a suitcase of cash from the property. Her father was later arrested while leaving a nearby hotel with several hundred thousand euros.

Kaili said that she then tipped off two other MEPs about the police operation, the report continued. Quoting a court document, the paper said that Kaili “had prior knowledge” of her husband’s involvement in the bribery scheme, and knew that “suitcases full of cash had been moved through her apartment.”

The scheme involved Qatari officials paying huge sums of cash to EU lawmakers in exchange for influence in Brussels. Kaili’s husband, an Italian national named Francesco Giorgi, already confessed to handling this cash, Reuters reported last week. Giorgi also reportedly named his former boss, ex-MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, as the leader of the ring.

Kaili, Giorgi, Panzeri and one other unnamed individual have been charged with “participation in a criminal organization, money laundering, and corruption,” Belgian prosecutors said last week. Panzeri’s wife and daughter are currently under arrest in Italy, and are believed to have participated in the scandal by moving cash and gifts.

When news of her arrest first broke, Kaili’s lawyer said that the former MEP “declares her innocence and that she has nothing to do with bribery from Qatar.”

Kaili has been removed from office and the European Parliament has halted all legislative work related to Qatar. The parliament voted almost unanimously last Thursday to deny Qatari representatives’ access to its premises and condemned the alleged “foreign interference” in its business.

Doha denies any involvement in the scandal, and its mission to the EU warned the bloc on Sunday that reprisals by Brussels could jeopardize the supply of Qatari gas to EU member states.
Comment


Featured Stories
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
US House Committee Votes to Publicly Release Trump’s Redacted Tax Records
US House Committee Votes to Publicly Release Trump’s Redacted Tax Records
21 December 2022
Xi Holds Meeting with Medvedev at State Residence in Beijing on Wednesday
Xi Holds Meeting with Medvedev at State Residence in Beijing on Wednesday
21 December 2022
French Interference in Iran’s Internal Affairs Unacceptable: FM
French Interference in Iran’s Internal Affairs Unacceptable: FM
21 December 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident
Ayatollah Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident
20 December 2022
Ansarullah Official: Terrifying Future Awaits Saudi Arabia, Allies in Yemen
Ansarullah Official: Terrifying Future Awaits Saudi Arabia, Allies in Yemen
20 December 2022
Iran Busts Mossad Spy Network Planning to Target Its Defense Industry
Iran Busts Mossad Spy Network Planning to Target Its Defense Industry
20 December 2022
Israeli Regime’s Warplanes Strike Vicinity of Syrian Capital, Damage Reported
Israeli Regime’s Warplanes Strike Vicinity of Syrian Capital, Damage Reported
20 December 2022
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
18 December 2022
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
18 December 2022
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
18 December 2022
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
18 December 2022
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
17 December 2022