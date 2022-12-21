Syria Affirms Solidarity with Captives in “Israeli” Detention Centers, Calls for Their Immediate Release
The Ministry said in a statement posted on its page on Twitter on Wednesday that Syria affirms its solidarity with the captives in “Israeli” detention centers and calls for their immediate release.
The 50-year Palestinian captive Nasser Abu Hamid, who suffers from cancer, died after his health deteriorated in the “Israeli” detention. The “Israeli” entity deprives prisoners from having any health care.