0
Wednesday 21 December 2022 - 22:24

Kremlin Says Putin to Launch Gas Field Feeding Pipeline to China

Story Code : 1031391
Kremlin Says Putin to Launch Gas Field Feeding Pipeline to China
The field is the largest in eastern Russia, and its launch is part of a major drive by Russia to ramp up gas supplies to China as the European Union cuts reliance on Russian energy in response to the war in Ukraine.

“This is a unique deposit,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Reuters reported.

Russia started selling natural gas to China at the end of 2019 via the Power of Siberia pipeline, which supplied about 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas in 2021 and is due to reach its full capacity of 38 bcm in 2025. Russia is now Beijing’s No 3 gas supplier.

In February, Putin reached an agreement to sell an additional 10 bcm of gas to China from Russia’s Far East through a new, smaller pipeline to China’s northeast.

Russia also plans to construct another major pipeline, the Power of Siberia 2, via Mongolia with a view to selling an additional 50 bcm of gas per year.

Putin said last week the projects would allow Russia to boost its gas sales to China to 48 bcm annually by 2025 and to 88 bcm by 2030.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev made a surprise visit to China on Wednesday for talks with President Xi Jinping, which Medvedev said had included discussion of the “no limits” strategic partnership that the two countries announced in February. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
US House Committee Votes to Publicly Release Trump’s Redacted Tax Records
US House Committee Votes to Publicly Release Trump’s Redacted Tax Records
21 December 2022
Xi Holds Meeting with Medvedev at State Residence in Beijing on Wednesday
Xi Holds Meeting with Medvedev at State Residence in Beijing on Wednesday
21 December 2022
French Interference in Iran’s Internal Affairs Unacceptable: FM
French Interference in Iran’s Internal Affairs Unacceptable: FM
21 December 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident
Ayatollah Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident
20 December 2022
Ansarullah Official: Terrifying Future Awaits Saudi Arabia, Allies in Yemen
Ansarullah Official: Terrifying Future Awaits Saudi Arabia, Allies in Yemen
20 December 2022
Iran Busts Mossad Spy Network Planning to Target Its Defense Industry
Iran Busts Mossad Spy Network Planning to Target Its Defense Industry
20 December 2022
Israeli Regime’s Warplanes Strike Vicinity of Syrian Capital, Damage Reported
Israeli Regime’s Warplanes Strike Vicinity of Syrian Capital, Damage Reported
20 December 2022
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
18 December 2022
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
18 December 2022
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
18 December 2022
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
18 December 2022
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
17 December 2022