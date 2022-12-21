Taliban Banns Women from Universities in Afghanistan

Islam Times - Afghanistan's female students would not be allowed access to the country’s universities until further notice, the Taliban-run higher education ministry has said that.

A letter, confirmed by a spokesperson for the higher education ministry on Tuesday, instructed Afghan public and private universities to suspend access to female students immediately, in accordance with a Cabinet decision.“You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending the education of females until further notice,” said a letter issued to all government and private universities, signed by the Minister for Higher Education, Neda Mohammad Nadeem.The spokesman for the ministry, Ziaullah Hashimi, who tweeted the letter, confirmed the order to several news agencies including AFP and the Associated Press.UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric described the move as “troubling”.“It’s clearly another broken promise from the Taliban,” Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday.“We have seen since their takeover … a lessening of space for women, not only in education, but access to public areas,” he said.“It’s another very troubling move and it’s difficult to imagine how a country can develop, can deal with all of the challenges that it has without the active participation of women and their education.”The announcement came as the United Nations Security Council met in New York on Afghanistan.