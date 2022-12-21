0
Wednesday 21 December 2022 - 22:45

US, Ukraine Presidents Meet at White House

US, Ukraine Presidents Meet at White House
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, greeted by the US President Biden for the start of an unprecedented first trip to Washington since the Russia war began.

The Ukrainian president is meeting with his US counterpart at the White House today and will address Congress in a special joint session at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered President Joe Biden appreciation in a meeting at the White House on Wednesday, before the he is set to deliver an address to a joint meeting of Congress.

At the Oval Office meeting, Biden confirmed that the US will be giving Ukraine the Patriot missile battery the country has requested to counter Russian missile and air attacks.

The highly sensitive trip was taking place after 10 months of a brutal war that has seen tens of thousands of casualties on both sides and devastation for Ukrainian civilians.

Zelenskyy’s visit was meant to reinvigorate support for his country in the U.S. and around the world, amid concerns that allies are growing weary of the costly war and its disruption to global food and energy supplies. Just before his arrival, the U.S. announced its largest single delivery of arms to Ukraine, including Patriot surface-to-air missiles, and Congress planned to vote on a spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine.
