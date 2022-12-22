0
Thursday 22 December 2022 - 08:25

Shanghai Hospital Warns of 'Tragic Battle' As COVID Spreads

Story Code : 1031451
Shanghai Hospital Warns of
China this month took an abrupt shift in policies and began dismantling its "zero-COVID" regime, which has taken a great financial and psychological toll on its 1.4 billion people, Reuters reported.

Still, China's official death count since the pandemic began three years ago stands at 5,241 - a fraction of what most other countries faced.

China reported no new COVID deaths for a second consecutive day for Dec. 21, even as funeral parlor workers say demand has jumped in the past week, pushing fees higher.

The Shanghai Deji Hospital, posting on its official WeChat account late on Wednesday, estimated there were about 5.43 million positives in the city and that 12.5 million in China's main commercial hub will get infected by the end of the year.

China's vaccination rate is above 90%, but the rate for adults who have received booster shots drops to 57.9%, and to 42.3% for people aged 80 and above, government data shows.

The head of the World Health Organization said it is concerned about the spike in infections and is supporting the government to focus on vaccinating those at the highest risk.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters the agency needed more detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and requirements for intensive care units for a comprehensive assessment.
Comment


Featured Stories
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
Taliban Release Two Detained Americans in Goodwill Gesture
US House Committee Votes to Publicly Release Trump’s Redacted Tax Records
US House Committee Votes to Publicly Release Trump’s Redacted Tax Records
21 December 2022
Xi Holds Meeting with Medvedev at State Residence in Beijing on Wednesday
Xi Holds Meeting with Medvedev at State Residence in Beijing on Wednesday
21 December 2022
French Interference in Iran’s Internal Affairs Unacceptable: FM
French Interference in Iran’s Internal Affairs Unacceptable: FM
21 December 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident
Ayatollah Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident
20 December 2022
Ansarullah Official: Terrifying Future Awaits Saudi Arabia, Allies in Yemen
Ansarullah Official: Terrifying Future Awaits Saudi Arabia, Allies in Yemen
20 December 2022
Iran Busts Mossad Spy Network Planning to Target Its Defense Industry
Iran Busts Mossad Spy Network Planning to Target Its Defense Industry
20 December 2022
Israeli Regime’s Warplanes Strike Vicinity of Syrian Capital, Damage Reported
Israeli Regime’s Warplanes Strike Vicinity of Syrian Capital, Damage Reported
20 December 2022
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
Israeli Spying Activities’ Role in Regional Instability
18 December 2022
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
Hamas Missiles Can Strike Any Part of Occupied Territories: Official
18 December 2022
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
Rocket Attack Reported on US-Occupied Military Base in Eastern Syria
18 December 2022
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
US Accused of Empowering Abusive Militias, Illegal Abduction of Suspect from Libya
18 December 2022
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
Polls Open in Tunisian Vote as Opposition Boycotts Elections
17 December 2022