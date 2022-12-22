Iran Army Chief Warns Israel, Patrons of Harsh Response to Any Hostile Move

Islam Times - Iranian Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi cautioned the Zionist regime and the countries helping it pose a threat to Iran that the Islamic Republic’s response to any hostile action will be devastating.

Addressing a meeting of top Army commanders, Major General Mousavi said the hollow threatening rhetoric from the Zionist regime’s officials reveals their fear.The Zionist regime’s officials are well aware that they won’t afford to stand against Iran’s crushing response if they take any hostile action, the general warned.He also cautioned that Iran’s devastating response awaits any origin from where the interests of the Islamic Republic are violated or which offers any assistance to the Zionist regime.The Iranian Army is constantly and carefully monitoring the enemy’s moves and is well prepared to counter hostile actions firmly and at lightning speed, the commander added.Dismissing the comments by the Israeli officials as utter nonsense that result from the escalation of political discord within the Zionist regime and the outbreak of domestic legitimacy crisis in Israel, Major General Mousavi said the Israeli regime is plagued by political and security crises, experiences intense internal and external pressures, is grappling with scourge of financial and moral scandals and corruption, and is suffering from insecurity caused by the empowered Palestinian fighters.His comments came after Israeli prime minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu said one of the most important issues he is focused on is blocking Iran.