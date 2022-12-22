0
Thursday 22 December 2022 - 09:39

US Senate Approves Lynne Tracy as New Ambassador to Russia

Story Code : 1031461
Tracy received enough votes to receive the post, TASS reported.

US President Joe Biden nominated Tracy to head the US diplomatic mission in Russia in September.

At the end of November, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on her nomination, Tracy said that she agreed with the sanctions policy toward Moscow and supported further tightening of anti-Russian restrictions. She said that she would prioritize the release of Americans in Russian custody.

Tracy then stressed that further dialogue between Moscow and Washington on new arms control agreements would be possible once Russia allowed US experts to resume inspections under New START. In addition, she expected to expand channels of communication between Moscow and Washington.

Tracy is the first woman who will serve as US envoy to Russia. On December 7, the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations recommended approving her nomination.
