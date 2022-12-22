0
Thursday 22 December 2022 - 10:28

China to Keep Strategic Cooperation with Iran: Envoy

The People's Republic of China opened its consulate general in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Wednesday.

In an address to the inauguration ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua described China and Iran as old friends and new partners.

He said China regards the relations with Iran from a strategic viewpoint and will not back off from the resolve to promote comprehensive and strategic partnership with Iran.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971, China and Iran have maintained their sustainable and secure development despite the international developments, the envoy noted, adding that the two nations have opened a new chapter in their relations by starting a strategic partnership in 2016.

Chang Hua emphasized that China supports Iran’s right to counter foreign interference and protect its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China is willing to cooperate with Iran to carry out the plans on which the heads of the two states have reached a consensus and to implement the comprehensive bilateral cooperation agreement, the ambassador stated.

Describing the opening of China’s consulate general in Bandar Abbas as a sign of growing friendship between China and Iran, the envoy said it will strengthen the bonds between the people of the two countries, as the Chinese people have been visiting Iran’s southern cities as tourist destinations.

In March 2021, the foreign ministers of Iran and China signed a 25-year agreement to develop cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was announced in a joint statement during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tehran in 2016.
