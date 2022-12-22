US Vows Long-term Military Support for Ukraine

Islam Times - Meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky at the White House, US President Joe Biden pledged to further step up military support, including a new missile system, for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"We're going to continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself, particularly air defense," Biden told Zelensky during a press conference that followed their meeting at the Oval Office."Ukraine's fight is part of something much bigger," Biden noted.Zelensky, for his part, called vows of long-term US military support including a new missile system a "crucial step."The Ukrainian president's trip to the US was his first known first foreign visit since February 24, when Russia began the war on Ukraine, with the aim of defending the pro-Russian population in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Lugansk and Donetsk against Kiev.Biden said the US and Ukraine would continue to project a "united defense" against Russia as the war drags on.The United States has so far sent about $50 billion in military assistance to the Kiev government.As Zelensky arrived, the United States announced another $1.85 billion from previously budgeted funds for Ukraine, including for the first time the advanced Patriot air system, which is capable of shooting down cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles.Congress also plans to vote on a spending package that includes about an additional $45 billion in so-called "emergency assistance" to Ukraine.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that new weapons deliveries would lead to an "aggravation of the conflict" and do not "bode well for Ukraine."Speaking with senior Russian military officials during a televised address, President Vladimir Putin contended that Moscow was not to blame for the war, saying that, "What is happening is, of course, a tragedy -- our shared tragedy. But it is not the result of our policy. It is the result of the policy of third countries."The Russian Foreign Ministry has said the US delivery of the missile systems would be considered a provocative step and that the weapons would be a legitimate target for the Russian military.Zelensky said after the Patriot system was up and running, "we will send another signal to President Biden that we would like to get more Patriots."The Ukrainian president claimed that the war would only end after Ukraine has restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as securing "payback for all the damages" that has been inflicted by the Russian offensive.Ukraine enjoys wide support in the United States but there has been criticism from several far-right Republicans who oppose the aid.