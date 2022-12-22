0
Thursday 22 December 2022 - 21:01

Germany Unable to Act as 'Honest Broker' between Moscow, Kiev: Russian Spokeswoman

Story Code : 1031547
"In parallel with calls for talks, the German leadership continues to flood (Ukraine) with weapons, proactively trying to facilitate the European Union’s economic war against our country. In fact, Germany has turned itself into a party to the conflict so it cannot claim the role of ‘honest broker’," the diplomat said, TASS reported.
 
Reporters asked her to comment on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s remark that ending the conflict in Ukraine required talks, and whether Russia was ready to build a dialogue. "Is there any evidence that Russia is refusing to maintain contact with Berlin? I haven’t heard that. If Mr Scholz has any evidence, let him share it. As for talks with Ukraine, …, I would like to repeat what we said today, once again pointing to (Ukraine’s) decision to pass a law banning talks with Russia," Zakharova said.
 
"If a party gives a monologue, making accusations against each other while providing weapons to (Ukraine) and, so to speak, egging and goading it, then there will be no positive results," Zakharova stressed.
 
At the same time, she stated that "not a single initiative that Berlin puts forward and not a single role that it seeks to assume is possible without the United States’ consent."
