Oman Delegation in Yemen for Talks on Extending Ceasefire

Islam Times - A delegation from Oman is in Sana’a, the capital of Yemen in order to hold talks with the Ansarullah resistance movement’s senior officials on extending a UN-brokered nationwide ceasefire.

Abdul-Salam, who accompanied the delegation from Oman, added that the Saudi-led coalition targeted Yemen’s economic sector and created a deepening finical crisis in the country by means of broad sanctions against banks that caused the depreciation of the national currency.

Once progress is made with regard to the resumption of salary payments to all civil servants and the opening of airports and ports, other issues could be included in peace talks as well, he pointed out.

Adbul-Salam also underlined that humanitarian issues must be separated from political and military matters, stating that his movement’s demands apply to all Yemenis, irrespective of their race and origin.

“The Saudi-led coalition of aggression tends to give hollow promises concerning the resumption of public salaries, removal of Yemen siege and withdrawal of foreign military forces,” he said.

Abdul-Salam hailed Oman's efforts to restore peace and stability in Yemen, and provide humanitarian assistance to Yemenis to alleviate their suffering, noting that the frequent visits of Omani delegations to Sana’a are clearly indicative of Muscat’s helpful intentions.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and crush the popular Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The talks will focus on initiatives and proposals that were put forward during negotiations with representatives from Saudi Arabia and international delegates, the head of Yemen's national negotiating delegation Mohammed Abdul-Salam told Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.