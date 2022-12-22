Technical Error? The ‘Israeli’ Military Calls Tens of Thousands of Reservists for Duty Over Night

Islam Times - Tens of thousands of ‘Israeli’ army reservists received confusing phone calls and messages early Thursday, calling them for duty to join the previously-assigned sites to which they belong.

‘Israeli’ Walla! New website indicated that the late-night messages confused the recipients, pointing to that “in this period of time, it is unclear whether the issue is related to a technical failure, due to a human error or a cyber-attack.”

The call took place amid high tension between the Palestinian resistance groups and the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces in the occupied Palestinian lands, given the Zionist crime of killing detainee Nasser Abu Hamid as a result of intended medical negligence while in detention, and refusing to hand over his body to his family to bury it. Consequently, angered by the crime, the Palestinian resistance factions vowed retaliation through more operations.

The automated phone calling system is usually used to quickly draft reservist troops during a war or other emergency, or to drill such situations.

A Zionist military source claimed that the system was not hacked.

The ‘Israeli’ military further alleged that the issue was quickly resolved, and it apologized for any inconvenience caused.

The Zionist military claimed that the phone calls and messages, received at around 02:00 am, happened as part of a technical malfunction.